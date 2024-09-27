SeaRenergy awarded offshore infrastructure service contract

SeaRenergy has been awarded a multi-year contract by Siemens Energy to provide offshore infrastructure services for a minimum of thirteen converter platforms – nine in the German Bight, starting with BorWin5, and four in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The scope of work covers integrated onshore and offshore logistics and support services, which will be executed throughout the commissioning phase of the platforms, including the provision of a platform supply vessel (PSV).

The contract, an essential part of Siemens Energy’s offshore supply infrastructure, comprises several service packages designed to ensure smooth and safe operations for the commissioning of these critical platforms. SeaRenergy is responsible for overseeing both onshore and offshore logistics, and coordination to ensure seamless operations.

SeaRenergy will oversee key safety and operational duties, including managing vessel operations and material transfers. The company will manage logistics and warehousing operations out of Hamburg and Emden, leveraging its self-developed logistic concept that integrates several software applications into one solution to ensure efficiency. These operations include overseeing the supply chain for provisions, equipment, and materials to the platforms.

The company’s Cargo Run Service, utilising the PSV Spirit of Emden, which is owned by sister company Asian Spirit Steamship Company GmbH & Cie. KG, will carry out regular offshore supply runs to the platforms in the German Bight and UK waters, also offering spare capacity to other offshore wind projects under construction or in operation.

The contract also includes optional items, such as the provision of additional vessels including CSOVs, EERVs, and Guard Vessels, along with other services such as catering, and various equipment.

The first project which will benefit from the cooperation is BorWin5 for TenneT in 2025 followed by projects for TenneT, Amprion, RWE and 50Hertz in the following years including the 2 GW projects after 2029.

“We are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Siemens Energy through this contract, which underscores SeaRenergy’s ability to deliver comprehensive logistics and offshore infrastructure support for large scale offshore energy projects,” stated Dr Benjamin Vordemfelde, CEO of SeaRenergy. “We look forward to supporting the successful commissioning of these platforms, starting with BorWin5 next year.” Added Natalia Kress, COO of SeaRenergy.

“Awarding SeaRenergy with this long-term contract is not only a testament to our trustful cooperation over the last 12 years but also a strong signal to the market that Siemens Energy is strengthening the local supply chain in Germany”. Said Hauke Jürgensen, Senior Vice President of Grid Solutions Siemens Energy.

This project is another key achievement for SeaRenergy in providing comprehensive offshore wind services, aiding the energy transition.

