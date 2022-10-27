RES secures full scope Senvion O&M contract at Freasdail wind farm

RES has announced that their O&M team has secured a full scope contract with TRIG to manage Freasdail wind farm on the Kintyre Peninsula, Scotland. The contract includes responsibility for the availability warranty, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance works, covering both major and minor component replacements.

Freasdail wind farm is comprised of 11 Senvion turbines that produce 22.5 MW, which when fully operational can power on average the equivalent of 15 000 homes. With a new full scope contract in RES’ portfolio, the company continues to oversee a growing O&M team across the UK and Ireland. This latest tender success enables further expansion and the potential recruitment of more Scottish based O&M technicians to support the growing portfolio.

RES’ O&M team will also be maintaining their first Senvion turbines at Freasdail wind farm. The turbines require specialist technical training to maintain due to their performance improving software and hardware technology. As a result, RES’ O&M technicians have gained knowledge and experience in operating progressively advanced software, placing the O&M team in a favourable position for future tenders.

Brian McDaid, Head of Turbine O&M at RES UK&I, commented: “We are really excited to be working with TRIG on Freasdail wind farm to provide them with O&M services. It marks a new chapter for RES, as working on Senvion turbines will help to put us in the mix as strong contenders for similar tenders in the future. We are known for our high-quality service and as a long-term O&M provider to the market we are looking for new opportunities to expand all the time.”

Chris Sweetman, TRIG Operations Director, added: “We are really pleased to be working with the RES team on the O&M contract at Freasdail wind farm, with their appointment following the independently performed competitive tender. Our long-standing relationship with the O&M team helped award this full scope contract with great confidence as we are reassured that they will deliver this contract to the highest standard and fulfil our requirements given their capabilities on other TRIG contracts.”

