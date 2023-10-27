Hellenic Cables awarded contract for East Anglia 3 offshore wind farm

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it has signed a contract with Seaway7 for the East Anglia 3 offshore windfarm which is being developed by ScottishPower Renewables.

East Anglia 3 offshore windfarm is located approximately 69 km north-east off the Suffolk coast and will have installed power capacity of 1400 MW, producing enough green electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1 million homes. Once operational in 2026, it will be the second largest offshore windfarm in the world.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the engineering, manufacturing, testing, and supply of approximately 275 km of 66kV three-core Inter Array submarine cables and the supply of the associated accessories. Production will get underway in 2024.

The production of the submarine cables will take place at Hellenic Cables’ vertically integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Corinth, Greece, where a skilled team of experts will utilise cutting-edge technology and adhere to the highest industry standards to deliver top-quality products.

“We are pleased to have awarded the contract to Hellenic cables for the East Anglia 3 project. We look forward to working with them once again, building on our long-established relationship, following the success of our most recent collaboration on another large offshore windfarm within the United Kingdom,” said Geoff Norris, Project Director for Seaway 7.

“We are excited to have been awarded the cable supply contract from Seaway7 for the East Anglia THREE project and support the expansion of renewable energy in the United Kingdom. Hellenic Cables is committed to providing reliable and sustainable cable solutions that transmit clean energy and we are proud to be part of this important project,” commented Konstantinos Savvakis, GM at Hellenic Cables.

