Sarens commits to onshore wind industry in the US

According to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), 2024 will see the US consolidate its commitment to onshore wind energy by adding a further 10.2 GW of renewable energy to its current production capacity. Thus, the goal for next year will be to comfortably surpass the 906 GW of onshore wind energy that, according to the US Department of Energy, was produced in 2022.

In this context, where the consumer’s demand for renewable sources such as wind power continues to increase, Sarens, a world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport, and crane rental solutions, is aiming to provide the equipment and machinery necessary for public and private industries to move towards a fully sustainable energy market. With more than 60 years of experience in hundreds of projects around the world, Sarens is positioned as a key partner in the current and future transition process.

According to Renewables on the Rise 2023 by Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group, in 2022, the US produced enough energy to power nearly 41 million typical homes through wind energy sources, where the states of Texas, Iowa, and Oklahoma topped the charts for wind energy growth between 2013 and 2022. In this sense, the IEA projections forecast that wind and solar capacity will double to more than 100 GW by 2035. Both types of energy continue to grow along with battery storage, driven by a growing need for manageable energy and new tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in the summer of 2022.

Robert Martinez, Sarens VP of Sales, commented: “This gradual increase in the demand for wind energy, together with business investment and state funds to promote it, represents a great opportunity for Sarens to establish itself as an essential player in order to achieve the objectives set for 2035. The equipment, machinery and expertise that Sarens makes available to public and private companies also prove to be perfect tools to continue creating jobs and growing the region's economy.”

In this context, it is important to note Sarens' commitment to the wind industry in the US. As a sign of its vocation to offer a fast and close service to its clients, Sarens opened two new branches in Texas (Odessa and Beaumont), at a time when this state added more onshore wind energy than any other, with more than 4000 MW of clean energy produced. In this way Sarens facilitates a much closer contact with local companies and institutions that require its specialised services to undertake wind projects, offering a quick response to their needs.

Given the great importance and economic weight of wind energy at a national level – more than US$12 billion was invested last year in the installation of new wind infrastructure across the country – being able to guarantee the choice of the right machinery for each project, the care in the transport of materials, the precision of the lifting of infrastructures and the maintenance of existing installations is of vital importance. The fact that companies can count on Sarens' more than 60 years of experience in the sector, greatly favours the evolution and growth of this industry at state and national level.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.