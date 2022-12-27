Vestas wins 59 MW order in Sweden

Vestas has received a 59 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in Southern Sweden. The order includes a total of 13 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines at a hub height of 105 m.

The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 35-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

“This order reinforces the message that new green power generation can be built in areas in Sweden where it is needed the most,” said Juan Furones, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas.

The delivery and installation of the wind turbines are planned to take place in 2Q24, with the commissioning scheduled for 3Q24.

