SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland submit planning application for Glenora wind farm

SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland have jointly submitted a planning application for Glenora wind farm to An Bord Pleanála. The proposed site is located in North Mayo, approximately 7 km southwest of Ballycastle and 6km southeast of Belderrig.

The two companies are 50:50 co-development partners for the proposed 22 turbine onshore wind farm. If approved and constructed as proposed, Glenora wind farm would have the capacity to generate 158 MW of green energy, enough to power over 115 000 homes annually and offset an estimated 113 000 tpy of harmful carbon emissions.

The submission of a planning application for the proposed wind farm follows an extensive period of consultation with local residents and neighbouring communities which took place throughout the course of 2022. Feedback received during this process has helped inform the final proposed design of the wind farm. An application to An Bord Pleanála for the proposed infrastructure to connect Glenora wind farm to the national grid is expected to be submitted in 2H24.

It is estimated that delivery of the proposed project could support up to 120 jobs at peak construction, creating significant supply chain opportunities for local contractors in the region. Once operational, the onshore wind farm would continue to provide an economic boost to the region through local operational spend, as well as annual contributions in commercial rates payments to the local authority.

In addition to environmental and economic benefits, a multi-million-euro Community Benefit Fund would be established upon Glenora wind farm entering commercial operations, with payments made annually to support good causes in the locality and region.

Final delivery of Glenora wind farm will be subject to the project receiving the necessary planning consents, securing a route to market, and a final investment decision by the project’s co-development partners.

“The Mayo region and the north-west is home to immense renewable energy resources which could play a significant role in delivering Ireland’s climate targets ahead of 2030. However, for projects like Glenora wind farm to deliver to their potential, investment in grid infrastructure in the north-west is critical. We look forward to working with Government and EirGrid to address grid challenges in the region and unlock the potential of the north-west.

“If consented for delivery, Glenora wind farm would not only generate homegrown renewable energy but would also benefit local people through our planned Community Benefit Fund and the local economy and services through the annual payment of commercial rates, said Tom Coleman, Development Project Manager for SSE Renewables.

“Extensive community consultation and in-depth environmental studies have helped to inform the design of Glenora wind farm. We are pleased to incorporate this feedback and submit the planning application for this project, which comes at a time when Ireland is in urgent need of renewable energy. Glenora wind farm has the potential to increase our supply of clean, green electricity to help hit climate targets, increase energy security and lower fuel bills for everyone,” added Emmet McLaughlin, Project Manager at FuturEnergy Ireland.

