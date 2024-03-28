Empire Wind and the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York and Vicinity (BCTC), along with other project stakeholders and elected officials, will hold a press event Wednesday, March 27, at the Electrical Industry Training Center in Long Island City.

A ceremonial signing will be held to inaugurate a historic Project Labor Agreement for New York labor to build a state-of-the-art offshore wind hub at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT). Elected representatives, union officials, project developers and suppliers will attend.

The press event marks the first Project Labor Agreement for offshore wind work in New York City. The agreement covers the revitalisation of SBMT as an operations and maintenance base for Empire Wind 1, as well as a world-class home for future offshore wind projects in the region.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.