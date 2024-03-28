Nordex Group receives 264 MW order from Lithuania

UAB Renerga, a leading developer of wind energy projects in Lithuania and a company of the Achema Group, contracted the Nordex Group to supply 40 N163/6.X turbines. The Delta4000 series turbines are projected for the 264 MW Pagegiai wind farm project in the west of the country. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract.

The infrastructure works are scheduled to start in June 2024, with the delivery and installation of the turbines scheduled to start in spring 2025. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers – 29 with hub heights of 118 m and 11 with hub heights of 113 m. The completion of the wind farm is expected in 2026.

“Renerga is the founder of renewable energy in Lithuania. The Pagegiai project is an important continuation of our strong traditions and commitments to renewables. We believe that this project is a very significant step forward both for our renewables group as well as the Lithuania’s renewable energy goals in general,” said Lidija Lubiene, Chairman of the Board of the Achema Group.

“We would firstly like to sincerely thank all our partners for the smooth and efficient cooperation in the development of the Pagegiai wind farm. This project solidifies Renerga as the leading renewables developer in Lithuania. We expect to continue to expand our renewables portfolio going forward as has been the case from the very start of Renerga’s history in 1998,” commented Mindaugas Juodis, CEO of Renerga.

"We are very proud to be working with UAB Renerga for the first time, especially on this 264 MW large-scale Pagegiai project. We see the supply contract as the starting point of a powerful cooperation between both groups,” added Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

Including this new order, as of today the Nordex Group has sold more than 850 MW since 2015 in Lithuania. Hereof 460 MW are currently under construction.

