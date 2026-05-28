Centre Manche Energies files for authorisation of offshore wind project

Eight months after being awarded the project by the French State, TotalEnergies' wholly-owned project company, Centre Manche Energies, has applied for the single authorisation of the 1.5 GW offshore wind farm, which will be sited off the coast of Normandy. This marks a significant milestone in the development of France's largest renewables project.

“We are delighted to have filed for authorisation and to have reached this major milestone for Centre Manche Energies. We would like to thank our technical partners and regional stakeholders, as well as the authorities, for their hard work. We intend to continue developing this competitive, value-creating project for Normandy, which will provide renewable electricity to nearly 1 million French homes,” said Thierry Muller, Project Director for Centre Manche Energies.

In line with regulatory requirements, the application includes technical and environmental surveys, a preliminary design for the wind farm, and the planned installation programme. The environmental impact assessment takes account of the findings of the aforementioned surveys, regular discussions with government departments, and the contributions gathered through the consultation process carried out with regional stakeholders.

The permitting process is now entering a new phase, starting with completion of the dossier followed by its examination by the government. At the same time, Centre Manche Energies will pursue consultation with local officials, environmental organisations, seafarers, and the public to ensure the project is well integrated into the region's economy and community.

Located more than 40 km off the Normandy coast, this will be the largest renewables project ever developed in France. Once built, it will generate around 6 TWh/y and supply enough green electricity to power more than 1 million French homes.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!