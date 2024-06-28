DEME Group’s Apollo arrives at Dieppe le Tréport

DEME Group’s Apollo, the offshore installation vessel, has arrived at the Diepple le Tréport offshore wind farm in France. The crew and project team are now preparing the piling operations for the first of the 62 jacket foundations. The project in Dieppe le Tréport is another large-scale offshore wind farm project for DEME in France. It follows groundbreaking solutions deployed in recent years at Saint-Nazaire and the Iles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm.

DEME will transport and install the pin piles and jackets forming the foundations for 62 wind turbines, as well as take care of the transport and installation of the pin piles, the jacket, and the topside for the offshore substation. DEME will also execute the EPCI contract for a total of 120 km of inter-array cables.

The 496 MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm – which was developed by Les Éoliennes en Mer Services and is owned by OW Ocean Winds (a joint venture by ENGIE and EDPR), Sumitomo Corporation, and Banque des Territoires – is set to supply almost 850 000 people with renewable energy.

