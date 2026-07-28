Hitachi Energy and Larsen & Toubro to provide new offshore links for TenneT

As Europe enters the electricity era, demand for clean power is accelerating across industry, transportation, and digital infrastructure, making the expansion of grid capacity a critical enabler of energy security, economic growth, and societal progress. To help address this need, Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading Indian multinational known for its EPC, manufacturing, and services, announced receiving the award of Nederwiek3 and LanWin5, the third and fourth projects under their previously announced multi-year framework agreement with TenneT.

Hitachi Energy and L&T are already collaborating to deliver Nederwiek1 and IJmuiden Ver Alpha. The announcement further strengthens this partnership through Nederwiek3 and LanWin5, HVDC links that will each transmit 2 GW of renewables from the North Sea to shore, enabling the integration of offshore wind power into the national grids of the Netherlands and Germany, respectively.

Nederwiek3 will connect to an onshore converter station in the municipality of Geertruidenberg in the South of the Netherlands, while LanWin5 will deliver clean power from the North Sea to Lower Saxony in Germany. Together, the two links will bring 4 GW of clean electricity to the grid – enough to power the equivalent of around 4 million households while strengthening energy security and enhancing grid reliability.

As part of TenneT’s landmark 2 GW programme, the projects exemplify the shift from standalone connections to a more interconnected, flexible grid architecture, laying the foundation for a resilient European power system. The projects are designed as part of the broader evolution toward an increasingly interconnected European grid, with future interconnections already embedded in their design. A key target is the integration of Nederwiek3 to the British grid through the LionLink interconnector, currently under development, creating a truly multipurpose interconnector that strengthens links between European and UK energy markets while unlocking the full potential of the North Sea as a renewable energy powerhouse.

Over time, these links are envisioned to evolve into multi-terminal hubs, enabling a more efficient use of existing infrastructure for future connections and supporting the development of a more flexible, resilient, and integrated power network. This concept has already been demonstrated in the UK through the 1200 MW Caithness Moray Shetland project, Europe’s first multi-terminal HVDC VSC interconnection, which marked a significant step toward a future grid of energy super-highways and hubs capable of integrating more clean power, optimising grid assets, improving AC grid performance, and enhancing overall system resilience.

“As a pioneering technology and market leader, we are delighted to deliver our HVDC technology for Nederwiek3 and LanWin5, combining world-class energy and digital systems,” said Niklas Persson, CEO of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration Business Unit. “Our strong collaboration with L&T, built on an agile business model, scalable solutions, and synergies among projects, enables us to support TenneT in accelerating offshore wind deployment in the North Sea and Europe’s ambition to become the world’s first climate-neutral continent.”

“This framework agreement with TenneT marks a significant milestone in L&T's journey as a global leader in sustainable infrastructure and clean energy solutions. As nations accelerate their transition towards a low-carbon future, the development of robust offshore transmission networks will be critical to integrating renewable energy at scale. We are proud to strengthen our partnership with TenneT and Hitachi Energy in supporting this transformation. This collaboration reflects the confidence placed in L&T's engineering capabilities, innovation, and execution excellence, and underscores our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure that enables energy security, sustainability, and long-term value creation for stakeholders worldwide,” added S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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