Suzlon secures order from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited

Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, has announced a new order for the development of a 31.5 MW wind power project for Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited. Suzlon will install 15 units of their S120 – 140 m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The project is expected to be commissioned in May 2024.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group said: “We are delighted to announce our second order with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited. Suzlon takes pride when valued customers like Integrum Energy, one of India's fast-growing renewable energy Project Management companies trusts us with a repeat order. They have demonstrated their faith in our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the wind energy value chain. The Power generated from this project will be used for captive consumption, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Suzlon is committed to building a sustainable India by powering the domestic economy with green energy.”

Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80 – 90% on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Anand Lahoti, Founder and CEO, Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited, added: “At Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited, we are committed to shaping a sustainable and carbon neutral India. We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider with reliable technology and a great track record in India. Suzlon's 'Made-in-India' products which complement our ideology of supporting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. We look forward to creating many landmark renewable energy projects in the future with a focus on increasing adoption of renewable energy in India.”

