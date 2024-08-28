COSCO orders Kongsberg Maritime technology package for fifth Cadeler jack up newbuild

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract from COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry to supply a package of mission-critical technology for its latest wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), which is currently under construction for Cadeler, a shipping and construction company operating in the offshore wind industry.

This is the fifth Cadeler offshore installation vessel to be built at COSCO’s Qidong yard in China, all equipped with Kongsberg Maritime systems. The value of this latest contract is around NOK 350 million.

The new vessel, of GUSTO NG-20000X design, will be the third A-class WTIV to join the Cadeler fleet. It will be one of the world’s largest installation vessels in the offshore wind market, with a deck space of 5600 m2 and a payload of over 17 600 t.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply the complete electrical, automation and propulsion system, with a system comprising nine thrusters, all with fixed-pitch propellers. The package comprises four UUC355FP main propulsion thrusters, two ULE355FP retractable azimuth thrusters, and two TT3300DPNFP tunnel thrusters.

The electrical system with generators MV and LV SWBD’s, DC-SWBD’s, ESS and propulsion drives in addition to the integrated control system, including the dynamic positioning (DP) system. Tailored energy control functions also optimise the vessel’s energy efficiency, and the battery-hybrid electrical system can reduce the number of engines required for crane operations and manoeuvring.

Cadeler already has two P-class, two M-class, and three A-class vessels under construction, the last of which is due for delivery in 1H27.

Speaking at the recent christening ceremony for the latest P-class vessel Wind Peak, Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, said: “Our vessels are engineered to address both the present and future demands of the offshore industry. With the growing need for efficient offshore wind farms to support global sustainability goals, there is a demand for larger turbines and more advanced vessels to install them. KONGSBERG's cutting-edge technology plays a crucial role in making this possible.”

Halvor Økland, Tender Engineering Director, Integrated Solutions, Kongsberg Maritime, added: “We are delighted to have once again secured a significant contract from COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry to supply an extensive range of technology for Cadeler’s latest jack up vessel.

“The company has exciting plans for the future of offshore wind installation and their continued investment in a fleet of state-of-the-art installation vessels, is setting the standard for offshore wind operations. Seeing the recent completion of their latest newbuild, the Wind Peak, was a proud moment for the Kongsberg Maritime team, and we look forward to working with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry on the delivery of the rest of these highly capable ships.”

