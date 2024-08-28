World's first commercial seaweed farm within a wind farm

This autumn, the world's first commercial seaweed farm will open within the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) wind farm, located approximately 18 km off the coast between The Hague and Zandvoort in the North Sea. North Sea Farm 1, created by North Sea Farmers with funding from Amazon’s Right Now Climate Fund, is a floating farm situated among wind turbines where seaweed cultivation can be tested and improved. The site will also host scientific research on seaweed farms' potential for carbon sequestration.

By utilising the previously unused space between turbines, the project aims to expand seaweed cultivation in the heavily used North Sea. There is ample room in current and future wind farms in the North Sea to scale production to 1 million tpy of fresh seaweed by 2040, potentially sequestering and avoiding millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

The project, led by North Sea Farmers (NSF), is executed by a consortium of scientific researchers and partners from the seaweed industry. The seaweed farm is expected to be operational by the end of this year. The consortium hopes North Sea Farm 1 will serve as a replicable commercial model for offshore seaweed cultivation globally. Amazon has provided €1.5 million for the establishment of North Sea Farm 1 and a year of scientific research on CO 2 reduction through seaweed cultivation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!