GE appoints Onyx Insight as sole provider of condition monitoring for onshore wind turbines

GE Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of General Electric and leading wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has selected independent data analytics and engineering experts, ONYX Insight, as the sole provider of condition monitoring solutions for its onshore wind turbines.

GE Renewable Energy plans to install ONYX Insight’s innovative drive train monitoring solutions, combining both hardware and software, across 7000+ turbines over the next several years. The deal enables GE Renewable Energy to utilise the most advanced condition monitoring solutions on the market while also combining data analytics solutions provided by both parties to ensure the most accurate insights for GE’s fleet and its customers.

Brian Case, Chief Digital Officer for Digital Services, part of GE Renewable Energy, said: “We were impressed with ONYX Insight’s innovative products and services, as well as their collaborative attitude and agility as an independent service provider. We believe their monitoring technology and collaboration will ensure the best running fleet with the highest availability to continue lowering the levelised cost of energy. We are excited to work with ONYX Insight to achieve these goals.”

Bruce Hall, CEO at ONYX Insight, added: “We are very proud to be selected by GE and to offer our services to support the continued advancement of the wind sector. The benefits of installing quality CMS solutions at the point of manufacture have been a consistent theme of our reports and research findings, as it is one of the best ways to fully maximise asset life and the full potential of wind energy. It’s brilliant to be putting this into practice with one of the industry’s major players.”





