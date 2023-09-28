Nordex to install 20 turbines for two Italian wind projects

The Nordex Group has been awarded two contracts to supply and install in total 20 turbines from the Delta4000 series for two projects in Italy. The orders also each include a ten-year Premium Service for maintenance of the turbines.

The company’s name and the names of the projects have been withheld at the company’s request.

The wind farms – where a total of 7 N163/6.X, 4 N163/5.X turbines and 9 N163/6.X machines will be installed – are to be built in the Region Apulia.

The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 108 and 113 m as of summer 2024 and commissioning is scheduled for the end of that year.

