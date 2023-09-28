Vestas secures 147 MW order in Sweden

Vestas has received a firm order from SR Energy AB for the Horshaga wind farm in Uppvidinge municipality, southern Sweden.

The order consists of 20 V162-6.2 MW and five V150-4.5 MW wind turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 35-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are proud to realise the Horshaga project together with our long-term customer SR Energy. We are grateful for the continuous trust in Vestas for the delivery and services to SR Energy's projects. This order underlines our shared focus on sustainable investments into the renewable energy transition in Sweden,” said Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas.

“We very much look forward to realising another 147 MW of renewable energy for the Swedish electricity system. Wind farm Horshaga will provide a welcome addition of renewable energy in southern Sweden and enable regional development and industrial transformation. Technical innovation, sustainability at all levels and reliable delivery are qualities that we value in Vestas as a business partner,“ added Peter Zachrisson, CEO SR Energy.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 1Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the 1Q26.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..