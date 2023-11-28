Osbit to deliver cable repair equipment for N-Sea

Osbit, an offshore wind equipment specialist and a Venterra Group company, has been awarded a contract by Netherlands-based subsea solutions and cable specialist, N-Sea, to deliver a suite of equipment to enable the repair and lay of offshore cables.

The system is designed with flexibility in mind, to support multiple cable specifications. Given the need for repeated and rapid deployment, the system is robust and can be easily mobilised and demobilised on various vessels of opportunity. This latest innovation forms part of a wider ‘build phase’ offering within Venterra Group, a strategic partner to wind energy developers and tier one contractors, providing services across the lifecycle of offshore wind assets.

The Osbit-supplied equipment consists of a novel dual concentric carousel, a tower with loading arms, and an ergonomic power and control cabin.

The carousel, which will be the world’s first DNV approved dual concentric modular system for cable repair, can process two cables simultaneously in a split basket arrangement. These two partitions can be controlled independently to rotate at different speeds ensuring bundled products are laid at the same linear speed, or joined as a larger single basket, to repair or lay AC export cables and inter-array AC cables.

The tower and loading arm system will feed products in and out of the inner and outer partitions. Its compact design minimises its deck footprint, to accommodate varying vessel configurations and layouts. It is equipped with platforms, ladders, and railings to offer safe and structured personnel access for installation, inspection, and maintenance.

The carousel and loading arm will be controlled and monitored from an operator cabin, developed by Osbit’s in-house control and software engineers. The cabin is optimised to suit differing vessels by maximising operational visibility and incorporating monitors to display multiple camera feeds. The control system can also operate other equipment, such as tensioners and deck winches. A wireless control unit will enable the operator to control the equipment from the vessel’s back deck, where required.

The system builds upon Osbit’s long-standing track record in cable installation equipment for offshore wind projects, which includes quadrant handling systems, repair spreads, and carousels.

Osbit’s system will be engineered, built, and installed in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, by a team of the company’s engineers. Delivery is scheduled for early 2Q24.

Dale Mcdonald, Operations Manager, Subsea Cables at N-Sea, commented: “We are very pleased to be working with Osbit on this important and innovative equipment. The equipment further demonstrates N-Sea’s commitment in providing a robust and quality service for subsea cable repairs and installation.”

Jurgen Zijlmans, General Manager of Osbit in the Netherlands, added: “We’re extremely proud and thrilled to have landed this design and build contract from N-Sea, and very satisfied to have achieved this within six months of Osbit’s Netherlands entity becoming operational.

“This system will lead the way in cable repairs, paving the way towards a more renewable and sustainable future for us all. We’re delighted that the N-Sea team trusts in our vast cable installation experience to deliver such a milestone project and we’re working very closely to channel their operational knowledge into the equipment design. We’re excited to deliver the completed system in Rotterdam next year, as Osbit continues to significantly expand our local support in the Netherlands.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.