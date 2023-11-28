The French CRE (Commission for the Regulation of Energy) has published the results of the latest call to tender for onshore wind power (AO 13) for a cumulative capacity of 931 MW for an average price of €86.94/MWh. Five projects have been awarded to RWE, representing 119 MW gross and 80 MW pro-rata. Of these winning projects, three are 100% under the control of RWE and two will be developed jointly with Vent du Nord and David Energies/Energiter, demonstrating the Group’s ability to deliver joint projects in France. Across 13 French onshore wind power tenders, RWE has secured a total of 384 MW becoming the third most awarded company.

“I would like to congratulate the teams who have achieved these results in a complex market. These five winning projects with our partners underline once again how effective our strategy in France is. We owe this to our experienced team, which manages a large portfolio of development projects. Our ambition is to promote competitive projects that are very well integrated into their local areas with the aim to make energy transition a reality,” said Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia.

A diverse portfolio of projects

RWE will install a total of 37 wind turbines through these five winning projects across four different regions, Centre-Val de Loire, Hauts-de-France, Pays de la Loire and Nouvelle-Aquitaine, underlining the growing geographical diversity of the Group’s portfolio.

The first projects could begin construction as soon as the end of 2024 and be put into operation by 2025 at the earliest.

