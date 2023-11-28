Vestas wins 43 MW project in Germany

Vestas has received a firm order from SAB WindTeam GmbH for the Bockenem project in Lower Saxony, Germany.

The order consists of seven V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are pleased to build upon our strong track-record to successfully execute projects with SAB. This project is another great example of the collaboration between SAB and Vestas,” said Sulai Fahimi, Vice President Sales Central Europe in Vestas. “We would like to thank the whole SAB team for their trust in Vestas and our products and we are looking forward to the upcoming projects in the joint pipeline.”

“The Bockenem wind farm is the next project in our intensified collaboration with Vestas. The project is a very important milestone in our presence in Lower Saxony and emphasises our commitment as a reliable partner for all local stakeholders involved,” added Lars Niebuhr, one of SAB WindTeam´s Managing Directors.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 3Q24 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 2Q25.

