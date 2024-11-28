Europe’s major offshore wind players leverage new digital platform to accelerate project development

Vind AI, a Norwegian technology disruptor established in 2022, has announced that leading offshore wind developers TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, EnBW, RWE, and Statkraft are now amongst several developers using the digital platform to significantly accelerate their wind park development timelines.

With wind power capacity currently at 220 GW, Europe must speed up planning and development of wind farms to reach its wind energy target of 1300 GW by 2050.Helene Bøhler, CEO and Co-Founder of Vind AI, said: “Leveraging cutting-edge technology, automation and artificial intelligence is essential to develop high-quality wind projects at the speed required to meet Europe’s ambitious renewable energy targets.”

“The wind energy industry holds immense potential to harness innovative technologies in planning and design. With Vind AI, we are collaborating with developers to unlock this potential and speed up the development of wind energy.”

Wind developers in Europe are navigating increasingly complex data, analyses, and design optimisation, while balancing environmental considerations and community impacts. Vind AI integrates real-time data, advanced optimisation algorithms and collaboration tools into a single platform, and allows developers to test hundreds of design scenarios in a fraction of the time traditional methods require.

Leading European renewable energy companies are already implementing the tool in their projects. An example of this is TotalEnergies, which has used Vind AI to refine their early-stage workflows, allowing them to apply their technical expertise at speed without compromising on quality.

Neil Koronka, Technical Authority with Corio Generation, added: “The Vind AI platform provides the enhanced speed and flexibility that we need to efficiently evaluate high volumes of scenarios when optimising our sites as well as appraising new opportunities.”

“Rapid energy production analyses, together with customisation options and quick set-up, increases our capacity in soundly evaluating key sensitivities. In addition, the park layout tools, comprehensive data layers, and highly collaborative platform enable us to work across disciplines to deliver high-quality wind farm design concepts.”

Jan-Tore Horn, PhD Offshore Wind and Co-founder of Vind AI, concluded: “Collaboration between developers, technologists, and researchers is essential to succeed with wind power in Europe. Vind AI bridges the gap between academic research and industry needs, translating advanced methodologies into a practical tool for developers.”

“Our tight collaboration with industry leaders ensures that our platform addresses the real challenges developers actually face. The result is better decisions, faster approvals, and more resilient projects.”

