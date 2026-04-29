Ocean Winds completes final turbine installation

Ocean Winds (OW), the 50-50 joint venture between EDPR and ENGIE dedicated to offshore wind energy, has celebrated the installation of the final turbine at its Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier (EMYN) offshore wind farm and the completion of construction works, marking the transition into the project’s full operational phase. This milestone concludes less than three years of offshore construction, delivered in a complex industrial context and under challenging weather conditions.

Located off the coast of Vendée, the EMYN offshore wind farm is now fully installed and operational. Since June 2025, the project has been progressively producing clean electricity for France, with each turbine brought online step by step as installation works advanced. Today, its 61 turbines are generating renewable elec-tricity equivalent to the annual consumption of nearly 800 000 people, contributing directly to France’s energy transition.

Craig Windram, CEO of Ocean Winds, said: “The transition of EMYN from construction into full operation is a clear demonstration of Ocean Winds’ capability to deliver complex offshore wind projects at scale across European markets. This milestone reflects the maturity of our industrial model, the strength of our partnerships, and our contribution to reinforcing energy security through the deployment of reliable, renewable generation assets. It marks an important step in our continued development in France.”

The project has contributed to the development of a strong socio industrial ecosystem, with nearly 2400 direct and indirect jobs generated during the construction phase. It has notably played an active role into the development of the French offshore wind industry, including the establishment of Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Le Havre for blade manufacturing and nacelle assembly. The offshore substation was built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, further illustrating the mobilisation and strength of the French industrial base.

Beyond its industrial impact, EMYN has been developed with a strong focus on coexistence with other sea users, particularly the fishing community. Continuous dialogue and close co-ordination have enabled the project to be adapted to local constraints, ensuring compatibility with existing maritime activities and demonstrating that offshore wind can be successfully integrated into its environment.

Marc Hirt, Country Manager for France at Ocean Winds, added: “The completion of EMYN’s construction and its entry into full operation show that offshore wind can be developed in France with strong local industrial integration and in close coexistence with sea users, creating lasting value for both the energy transition and local territories. Together with our ongoing projects, including Dieppe – Le Tréport, which has surpassed the halfway mark in foundation installations, EMYN’s track record strengthens Ocean Winds’ position for the next phase of offshore wind development in France.”

As the wind farm moves into its full operation and maintenance phase, it will create around 80 long-term direct jobs, including 66 positions based on the island of Yeu dedicated to operations and maintenance activities. With construction now complete, Ocean Winds will focus on the long-term operation and maintenance of the EMYN wind farm, ensuring reliable performance while supporting local jobs and supplying renewable electricity to France.

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