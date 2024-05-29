Full Circle signs long-term full-scope contract with Equitix to service turbines in Wales

Full Circle, an independent, multi-brand wind turbine services group, has announced the agreement of a new long-term, full-scope, maintenance contract with Equitix, a leading global infrastructure investor and developer with a significant onshore wind farm portfolio in the UK.

The contract will cover all 4 Enercon E-70, 2.3 MW turbines, at the Wern Ddu wind farm in Denbighshire, North Wales – the total capacity of the site is 9.2 MW. The turbines on site are 14 years old.

Equitix is an existing client of Full Circle and due to the high standard of turbine care on other turbines in its portfolio, Equitix has chosen to expand on the relationship with a new long-term, full-scope, maintenance contract.

The contract is underway, with an existing Full Circle service team already operational in the North Wales region. Full Circle will be actively recruiting locally close to the Wern Ddu site to ensure its dedicated site team can rapidly support its portfolio in every location as the company expands its multi-brand offering throughout the UK and globally.

Craig Jones, Sales Manager at Full Circle, said: “Full Circle is delighted to continue its relationship with Equitix in a new capacity – testimony to the quality multi-brand monitoring and maintenance service we provide. We are very pleased that Equitix has recognised the value of our ongoing working relationship, and we look forward to ensuring the smooth operation of their wind farm at Wern Ddu in North Wales.”

Edmund Andrew, Associate Director at Equitix, added: “Full Circle have impressed us with their holistic O&M offering. Their skilled service teams provide rapid maintenance support, thanks to their flexible approach in accessing the remote site at Wern Ddu. Full Circle’s comprehensive knowledge of multi-brand wind turbines means we are confident in their standard of care and we have every confidence in Full Circle’s services to ensure optimal operations of our wind farm at Wern Ddu.”

