SPIE announces new business unit

SPIE Global Services Energy, an international subsidiary of the SPIE Group, an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has announced the creation of a new business unit: Wind Power, to be headed by Gianluca Petraccia.

Following the acquisition of the Correll Group, specialists in offshore wind power, creation of this new unit demonstrates SPIE Global Services Energy’s ambition to become a wind services international champion. The implementation of this strategic focus will enable SPIE to make a substantial contribution to the renewable energy market.

SPIE Global Services Energy can count on significant and sustainable growth in a rapidly expanding wind power sector: between 2023 – 2027, the sector is expected to grow by an average 15%/y, with an estimated total growth of 680 GW, and by 2030 the installed capacity is expected to exceed 2000 GW.

The acquisition of the Correll Group has enabled SPIE Global Services Energy to expand its portfolio of services in the area of power line termination and the management of submarine high voltage links for connecting wind farms. This acquisition also enables SPIE Global Services Energy to expand its geographical coverage, including new operations on the East Coast of the US.

The aim is to develop these offshore wind power services in regions with high levels of demand, such as the North Sea and Asia-Pacific.

In addition, the company has stated that it has a firm target to increase the ‘Green Share’ of its turnover to 25% by 2027. Between 2023 – 2024, notably following the acquisition of the Correll Group, the share of SPIE Global Services Energy’s turnover aligned with the European taxonomy will increase from 4% to 15%.

The new unit currently has 160 employees, and that number is expected to evolve in line with the unit’s growth, and the development objectives and specific requirements of the market.

The expert services provided by SPIE Global Services Energy, from technical assistance during the installation phase to maintenance during the operation phase, are essential for meeting the specific needs of the offshore wind power industry. By positioning itself as a world-class service provider, SPIE offers comprehensive and integrated solutions that enable its customers to rise to the challenges of the sector while also maximising the value of their investments.

At the head of the new Wind Power business unit, Gianluca Petraccia will bring a wealth of international experience in the energy sector and in-depth knowledge of the offshore wind power market. After starting his career as a maintenance engineer in Europe and then in Africa, he joined the Saipem Group in 2013, where he held various operational management positions covering Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region.

His presence will be key to enabling the new Wind Power business unit to achieve its ambitious objectives and to consolidating SPIE Global Services Energy’s position as a wind services international champion.

Gianluca Petraccia, Director of the SPIE Global Services Energy Wind Power business unit, said: “I am honoured to take on this new role and to lead the SPIE Global Services Energy Wind Power business unit into a new era of growth and innovation.

“Against a backdrop of growing demand for renewable energy solutions, I look forward to working with our team to implement supplementary services with high added value, and consolidate our position as a wind services international champion.”

Christophe Bernhart, Managing Director of SPIE Global Services Energy, added: “We are delighted that Gianluca Petraccia will be joining us as Director of the new Wind Power business unit, the creation of which underlines SPIE Global Services Energy’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy. His extensive experience and proven skills will be crucial to our ambition to become a wind services international champion.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.