Greenvolt Group sells wind portfolio in Poland to Enea Nowa Energia

Greenvolt Power, one of the leading developers of large scale wind, solar, and battery energy projects, and part of the Greenvolt Group, has reached an agreement to sell a portfolio of four wind farms in Poland with a total installed capacity of 33.2 MW.

The projects, at different stages of development, have been sold to Enea Nowa Energia for a total of €83.3 million.

The Skibno wind farm, already operational, is located in north-western Poland and has an installed capacity of 10 MW. Currently under construction, with commercial operation dates (COD) expected throughout 2026, are three additional projects, all equipped with Vestas V110 turbines – one of the most advanced technologies currently available on the market. The Zaklików wind farm, located in the Subcarpathian region of south-eastern Poland, has an installed capacity of 10 MW. The Nowe Miasto Lubawskie wind farm, in the north of the country, has an installed capacity of 6.6 MW. Also located in northern Poland, the Jablonowo Pomorskie wind farm has an identical installed capacity of 6.6 MW.

The buyer, Enea Nowa Energia Sp. z o.o., is part of the Enea Group, one of the largest electricity suppliers in Poland, operating across the entire supply chain, from energy generation to distribution.

Bartosz Krysta, Enea’s Vice President of the Management Board for Commercial Affairs, responded: “The development of renewable energy is not only a strategic direction for us, but also a set of concrete actions we take every day. The agreement signed with Greenvolt Power is another step for Enea towards a strong, green future based on renewable energy sources. We are consistently building our portfolio of renewable energy sources, investing in technologies that have a real impact on Poland’s energy security and environmental quality.”

João Manso Neto, CEO of the Greenvolt Group, stated: “The sale of this portfolio of four wind farms confirms Greenvolt’s ability to execute and deliver large scale renewable energy assets, while also demonstrating our expertise in enhancing and monetising them. Last month, we announced the completion of two transactions totalling €250 million, which further materialises our asset rotation strategy, involving the sale of projects at different stages of maturity.”

In April 2025, the Greenvolt Group concluded the sale of two utility-scale projects in Poland, the hybrid Sompolno project and the Pelplin wind farm, the latter also sold to Enea Nowa Energia, which is now acquiring this new portfolio.

Arkadiusz Arusztowicz, CEO of Enea Nowa Energia, added: “Over the past few months, we have been working intensively on projects that strengthen our presence in the large scale renewable energy investment segment. Through acquisitions like this, we are creating real value for the Enea Group, for the country's energy transition, and ultimately for customers. I would like to sincerely thank the entire team involved in this project — thanks to our joint efforts and commitment, we can proudly add more green assets to our portfolio.”

This latest investment aligns with the objectives of the Enea Group Development Strategy through 2035, which envisions a dynamic increase in installed capacity from renewable energy sources. To achieve its goals by 2035, the Enea Group will allocate nearly PLN 107.5 billion, with the largest share to be invested in the development of renewables, energy storage, and the modernisation of distribution networks.

The two previous transactions secured around €250 million in capital for Greenvolt. With the addition of this €83.3 million deal, the Group reinforces its strategy of developing and monetising high-quality renewable energy assets and further cementing its role in advancing the energy transition.

Radek Nowak, CEO of Greenvolt Power, commented: “This portfolio is at different stages of development. The Skibno wind farm is operational, while the other three are under construction. Zaklików and Nowe Miasto Lubawskie are expected to be completed in 1Q26, and Jablonowo Pomorskie by the end of 2026. These wind farms are a clear demonstration of our ability to effectively capitalise on investments, in line with our strategy of rotating 70% – 80% of our assets and generating returns for the Group.”

In the utility-scale segment, the Greenvolt Group holds a 13.2 GW portfolio across 18 countries, following an asset rotation strategy of 70 – 80% of projects at ready-to-build (RtB) or COD stages.

In Poland, where the Group has operated for over 18 years through what is now Greenvolt Power, its utility-scale portfolio includes 731 MW of wind power, 1878 MW of solar photovoltaics, and 2712 MW of battery storage capacity, positioning Greenvolt as one of the leading renewable energy developers in the country and at a European level.

