SeaRenergy and Tethys Robotics announce strategic partnership

SeaRenergy Offshore Holding GmbH has announced a strategic partnership with Tethys Robotics AG, a Swiss innovator in subsea robotics. This collaboration will integrate the Tethys ONE system into SeaRenergy’s offshore service portfolio, enhancing the efficiency and quality of subsea inspections.

The Tethys ONE is a compact and powerful underwater robot designed for automated subsea inspections with maximum flexibility. Equipped with advanced navigation systems, as well as acoustic and contact-based data collection sensors, it enables high-quality inspections even in challenging underwater conditions. Its ease of deployment and adaptability make it a valuable addition to SeaRenergy’s portfolio of offshore services.

Dr Benjamin Vordemfelde, CEO of SeaRenergy, stated: “Integrating the Tethys ONE into our operations aligns with our commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to provide superior services to our clients. We believe this partnership will set new standards in subsea inspection efficiency and reliability.”

“We are excited to welcome SeaRenergy as an official partner,” added Jonas Wüst, CEO of Tethys Robotics. “Their extensive offshore footprint and technical expertise make them the perfect collaborator to demonstrate the full potential of the Tethys ONE system in offshore inspection campaigns.”

SeaRenergy will now offer offshore clients subsea services powered by the Tethys ONE, enabling more agile and cost-effective inspections across a wide range of assets, including wind farms, cables, and pipelines. The partnership will commence with pilot projects in the North Sea and Baltic Sea regions, focusing on the inspection of offshore wind farm structures and subsea cables.

