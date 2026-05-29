DEME wins contract for offshore wind project in Japan

Through its Japanese joint venture, Japan Offshore Marine (JOM), DEME has secured a contract for the Oga-Katagami-Akita offshore wind project.

The contract covers the engineering works and vessel charter for the offshore installation of 21 wind turbines under the contract between Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy LLC and Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd.

JOM will install 21 Vestas V236-15 MW turbines, marking the first deployment of 15 MW-class turbines in Japan and the first application of this size outside Europe (excluding China). The project underscores Japan’s steady advancement in offshore wind technology. Installation will be carried out by the jack-up offshore transport and installation vessel, Sea Challenger, which will sail under the Japanese flag by the time offshore works commence. This contract further reinforces DEME’s commitment to developing a strong, locally-anchored offshore wind installation capability in Japan. Offshore works are scheduled for 2H27.

JOM, a Tokyo-based joint venture between Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd and DEME, combines international offshore wind expertise with strong local execution capabilities to support the development of offshore wind in Japan. Through this project, DEME is further strengthening its position in Japan, marking a significant step in terms of building a trusted, long-term partnership that supports the country’s renewable energy transition. The project reflects a shared commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality offshore installation services, while also contributing to the development of local capabilities.

Akihiko Togo, CEO, Japan Offshore Marine, commented: “We are honoured to contribute to the Oga–Katagami–Akita offshore wind project. This marks an important step forward for Japan’s offshore wind development. The project is the result of close co-operation, mutual trust, and a shared long-term vision among all of the partners involved. By combining international expertise with strong local collaboration, Japan Offshore Marine is committed to supporting the sustainable growth of offshore wind energy in Japan.”

Frank Jonckheere, General Manager Asia-Pacific, Offshore Energy, DEME, added: “This first contract confirms the fact that Japan Offshore Marine has become fully operational and is well-positioned to onboard larger scale offshore wind projects in Japan. The deployment of Sea Challenger for the installation of 15 MW-class turbines demonstrates the strength of our approach, bringing together proven installation expertise, dedicated assets, and strong local partnerships.”

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