Edison completes repowering of its entire wind portfolio in Abruzzo

Edison has completed the comprehensive reconstruction and recommissioning of its entire wind portfolio in Abruzzo, reaching a total installed capacity of 186 MW. This technological renewal and expansion project took place in two phases (between 2019 – 2021 and subsequently between 2025 – 2026) making the region a leading model for energy transition and sustainable development and resulting in a total investment of over €200 million.

With the completion of the work and the plants’ return to operation, Edison has increased its installed capacity in Abruzzo from the original 114 MW to the current 186 MW, while reducing the number of wind turbines on the mountain ridges by 73% (173 wind turbines were replaced with 47 latest-generation turbines) and achieving a 2.5-fold increase in renewable energy production to 355 GWh/y – enough to meet the energy needs of over 131 000 households, nearly equivalent to the entire province of Pescara – while preventing the emission of 148 000 tpy of carbon dioxide during.

“The completion of the repowering program in Abruzzo marks a strategic milestone in Edison’s growth in renewable energy sources in Italy and in the group’s contribution to increasing technological diversification and fostering an increasingly resilient and decarbonised national energy system” said Nicola Monti, Edison CEO. “Abruzzo is a key region for Edison, with which we have built a long-standing collaborative relationship over time, based on dialogue with institutions, local governments, and communities. Projects like this concretely demonstrate how the energy transition can combine technological innovation, environmental sustainability, and local economic development, enhancing existing sites and contributing to the growth of skills and industrial supply chains that are strategic for the country’s energy future.”

“We were pioneers in Italy in the comprehensive reconstruction of wind farms, embarking on this journey nearly 10 years ago with a design approach that combines technological innovation, industrial expertise, and collaboration with the local community. Today, Abruzzo is the region where we have completed the largest comprehensive reconstruction project, renovating all our wind farms. This is an achievement of which we are particularly proud, and it demonstrates how it is possible to balance increased renewable energy production, a reduction in the number of turbines, and better integration into the landscape. It is a concrete model that contributes to the development of the local economy, and one that we intend to continue expanding to other group facilities, starting with Campania,” commented Fabio Lamioni, Edison Rinnovabili CEO.

The potential of repowering for wind power growth in Italy is particularly significant. In fact, the plants slated for repowering account for nearly half of the country’s installed wind capacity: approximately 6 GW out of a total of 13.5 GW installed. Considering an average capacity increase of 124% in projects currently awaiting authorisation, the modernisation of existing plants alone could generate over 13 GW of new renewable capacity, potentially contributing about 60 – 70% of the new wind capacity needed to meet the target of the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), which calls for 26 GW of installed wind capacity by 2030.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.