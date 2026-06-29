RWE opens new control centre for offshore wind farms in East Friesland

RWE has opened its new offshore wind control centre in Jemgum, a municipality in the East Friesland district of Leer.

From this facility, RWE’s offshore wind farms in Germany and continental Europe will be monitored and controlled around the clock. The building was constructed by Real Immobilien GmbH, which is based in East Friesland. Around 50 RWE employees will be based at the new site.

Matthias Groote, District Administrator of Leer, commented: “The district of Leer is proving to be an attractive location for companies driving the energy transition in Germany. We are delighted that RWE is opening its control centre in Jemgum today. One reason this is significant is that it demonstrates to us that we are not only bearing the burdens of the energy transition, but can also benefit from it. It is leading companies to set up operations in our district and create jobs.”

Thomas Michel, COO RWE Offshore Wind, added: “Expanding offshore wind energy requires not only offshore turbines, but also high-performance onshore facilities. Jemgum will serve as a central hub for operating our offshore wind farms in Germany and continental Europe. Initially, our team will use this location to ensure the efficient and reliable operation of five offshore wind farms. The site is also designed for long-term growth and will play a key role in RWE’s future offshore projects.”

Spanning two floors and covering an area of approximately 1120 m2, the modern office spaces, meeting rooms, and control room were completed in around 12 months. The building features large communal areas with kitchenettes, a sunroom, and a gym room. Outside, there are bicycle parking spaces, around 50 parking spaces, and electric car charging stations.

Derk Niklas Janssen, RWE Site Manager, noted: “We are delighted to have found our new home port here in Jemgum. This new facility provides a modern and ideal work environment for our employees. But it is not just our existing team who will feel at home here, we are looking to continue growing and are seeking qualified staff, especially in this region.”

The building meets the highest sustainability standards. For example, recycled materials were used, and care was taken to ensure energy-efficient construction. A solar panel system on the roof covers part of the building’s electricity needs, and water-conservation measures have been implemented.

Dieter Baumann, Owner of Real Immobilien, concluded: “We are proud to have built this state-of-the-art, energy-efficient office building for a leading energy company. This is another flagship project for us as a real estate developer and investor. We are also particularly proud to have created many high-quality jobs in our local area.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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