Nadara secures €1.2 billion for pan-European refinancing to drive renewable growth

Nadara, a leading NextGen Independent Power Producer (IPP), has closed an approximately €1.2 billion equivalent pan-European platform refinancing.

The transaction consolidates and refinances a highly diversified portfolio of operating renewable energy assets and establishes a scalable financing platform to support the company’s continued growth.

The financing covers 47 wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with 1.5 GW of installed capacity across Italy, the UK, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, strengthening the company’s financial flexibility and capacity required to scale its multi-technology portfolio. The portfolio comprises 34 onshore wind farms and 13 solar PV plants which benefit from significant geographic and technological diversification, contracted revenues and Nadara’s integrated energy management and operational capabilities.

Marking a major milestone for Nadara, the refinancing strengthens the company’s financial flexibility and provides a scalable platform to support the continued optimisation of its pan-European renewable energy business. By consolidating a large and diversified operating portfolio under a single financing framework, Nadara has strengthened its capacity to integrate new assets, pursue repowering, hybridisation, and battery storage opportunities, and support further organic and inorganic growth across its core markets.

This transaction was provided by a syndicate of prominent commercial lenders, signalling strong market confidence in Nadara’s platform, asset quality, and long-term growth strategy, and consolidating Nadara’s position as a leading NextGen IPP.

Paolo Rundeddu, Chief Financial Officer at Nadara, noted: “This refinancing is a landmark moment for Nadara as we move into our next phase of growth, two years post-merger. Through our platform refinancing, we are transforming mature renewable projects into a source of funding for future projects. By unlocking capital from established assets into the next generation of clean energy projects, Nadara is playing a leading role in accelerating Europe’s drive towards net-zero and a more electrified economy. Through this transaction, Nadara has created a structure that enhances financial flexibility and accelerates the deployment of new renewable capacity. It reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation and commitment to building long-term growth through an integrated asset investment strategy.”

Simone Volpi, Head of Corporate Finance and Treasury at Nadara, highlighted: “Through this platform refinancing, we are transforming mature renewable projects into a catalyst for future growth. By unlocking capital from established assets and reinvesting it into the next generation of clean energy projects, we are creating a virtuous cycle that accelerates the energy transition while generating long-term value for our stakeholders. At a time when energy security continues to emerge as a fundamental priority for Europe, this transaction supports the deployment of new renewable capacity and a more diversified, flexible energy supply, strengthening the continent’s energy resilience.”

Volpi concluded: “For our customers and partners, this is a clear signal of our long-term commitment to delivering financially robust, operationally excellent assets, tailored to our evolving energy needs.”

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