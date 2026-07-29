Seatrium Offshore Renewable Services expands opens new strategic operations hub

Seatrium Offshore Renewable Services (ORS), a member of leading global offshore, marine, and engineering solutions provider, Seatrium Ltd, has started construction of a new strategic operations hub to support the company's expanding offshore renewable energy business across the UK and Europe.

The investment strengthens Seatrium ORS' operational capability as demand grows for offshore project delivery, hook-up, commissioning, logistics, and lifecycle support services throughout the offshore wind sector.

The new facility at Lowestoft will support Seatrium's delivery of major renewable programmes, including four TenneT 2 GW offshore converter platform projects in the Netherlands and Germany, alongside projects such as RWE's Sofia offshore wind farm and a growing pipeline of work extending into the next decade.

Colin Yaxley, Managing Director of Seatrium Offshore Renewable Services, said: “Demand for specialist offshore renewable services continues to grow across Europe and this investment ensures we are well positioned to support our customers wherever they are delivering projects.

“Working alongside the wider Seatrium Group, we provide offshore project delivery and lifecycle services across the full operational life of offshore renewable assets. This new hub strengthens our capability, supports future growth and provides the platform to continue investing in our people and operational excellence.”

Dr Stephen Lu, Chief Financial Officer of Seatrium Ltd, added: “This investment reinforces Seatrium's commitment to the offshore renewable energy market and strengthens our ability to support customers across Europe.

“By expanding our operational footprint, we enhance collaboration with clients and partners while building on Seatrium's integrated engineering, procurement, construction and lifecycle capabilities to support the continued growth of offshore renewable energy.”

The new hub will accommodate Seatrium ORS' growing workforce and support continued expansion of both its onshore and offshore operations. The investment builds on more than 60 years of offshore engineering expertise and reflects Seatrium's long-term commitment to supporting the energy transition through specialist offshore services.

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