Wind power development agreement signed in Québec

Québec Premier, François Legault; Gespe’gewa’gi Mi'gmaq Nation Chiefs, Céline Cassivi, Scott Martin, and Roderick Larocque; Mi’gmawei Mawiomi Business Corp. (MMBC) General Manager, Fred Vicaire; Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est (Eastern Energy Alliance) President, Michel Lagacé and Hydro-Québec President and CEO, Claudine Bouchard, have announced the signing of a partnership agreement between the Mi’gmaq of Gespe’gewa’gi, MMBC shareholders, the Alliance de l’énergie de l'Est, and Hydro-Québec for the development of wind power on the territory of the Mi'gmaq of Gespe’gewa’gi, which corresponds to the Gaspésie and eastern Bas-Saint-Laurent. This area could supply up to 6000 MW of wind power over the next few years.

This agreement marks a new era for energy development in eastern Québec, the strategic hub for wind power in the province. In addition to the local communities on Gespe’gewa’gi territory, which will benefit from wind power development, Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation will also benefit from the partnership, as a member of the Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est.

The proposed projects could represent investments of up to CAN$18 billion. This does not include investments to extend the transmission system in the Gaspésie region, which could run to several billions more. These investments will generate major economic and social benefits for the region, particularly in terms of job creation, workforce training, and diversification of community and municipal revenues.

MMBC, l’Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est, and Hydro-Québec, in collaboration with the communities of Gespeg, Gesgapegiag, and Listuguj, are launching a structured, joint process to assess social and environmental acceptability and to integrate First Nations knowledge and priorities into wind power development in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie regions. The partners are aware of the cumulative effects this process could have and they will conduct consultations with First Nations and stakeholders to ensure harmonious and responsible project integration.

This partnership is part of the strategy, set out by the government and Hydro-Québec, to develop over 10 000 MW of new wind power capacity by 2035, in collaboration with First Nations and municipalities.

Hydro-Québec has also announced wind power development partnerships for a total of up to 5000 MW in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions. These agreements represent total investments of some CAN$15 billion.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!