Northland Power announces financial close of Hai Long offshore wind project

Northland Power Inc. has announced that its Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan has successfully met all conditions to close its NT$117 billion long-term non-recourse green financing (equivalent of CAN$5 billion).

The non-recourse green project financing will be provided by over 15 international and local lenders with support from multiple export credit agencies (ECAs) including: Export Development Canada, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, UK Export Finance, Export Finance Australia, Export Finance Norway, and Credendo – Export Credit Agency of Belgium.

Hai Long will play an important role in helping the Government of Taiwan achieve its renewable energy target of 15 GW of offshore wind to be constructed between 2026 and 2035. Once operational, Hai Long will be one of the largest offshore wind facilities in Asia, and will provide enough clean energy to power more than one million Taiwanese households.

