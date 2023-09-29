Vestas secures 38 MW order in Japan

Vestas has secured a 38 MW order with Toda Corporation for Iwaki Miwa Wind Farm in Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Owned by JR East Energy Development Co., Ltd., the wind farm will be constructed by Toda Corporation and will feature nine V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Vestas will also deliver 20 years of Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

“We are pleased to partner with Toda Corporation and JR East Energy Development again and to provide our wind energy solutions for the project. We remain committed to contribute to Japan’s carbon neutrality goal, through our industry-leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers,” said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in the 1Q26, with commissioning scheduled in 2026.

