Vestas wins 1140 MW order in Poland

Vestas has secured a 1140 MW firm order from Baltic Power Sp. z o.o, a joint venture between ORLEN S.A. and Northland Power Inc, for the Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project in Poland. The firm order announcement is in reference to Vestas’ Company Announcement 16/2023 of 28 September 2023.

Vestas will supply, install, and commission 76 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the Baltic Power project. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“Vestas, ORLEN, and Northland Power share a common vision for the energy transition in Poland and we are very pleased to deliver our wind turbines and our knowledge for this landmark project in the Baltic Sea,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “The V236-15.0 MW is built on world-class technology, and we are proud that this turbine has been chosen to power the largest single wind project in Poland to date. Our thanks go to the Baltic Power team for their excellent collaboration and professionality.”

The project site is located 23 km off the coast of the Polish Baltic Sea shoreline, near Leba. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in 1Q25, with commissioning expected in 2026.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..