LDA Design commissioned by Welsh wind farms

LDA Design has been appointed to lead the environmental impact assessment (EIA) and landscape services for two new wind farms on public land in Wales.

The two projects are being driven by energy developer, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, which was launched in 2024 by the Welsh government to help realise its clean energy ambitions.

The proposed onshore wind farms will contribute to Trydan’s mission to deliver 1 GW of state-owned new renewable energy by 2040. They will also provide jobs and training within the renewable industry.

LDA Design’s Kelly Norman, project lead for its work with Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, said that this is a fantastic opportunity to provide social, economic, and environmental benefits.

“We have assisted numerous renewable energy projects in Wales to date, ranging from some of the country’s largest schemes right through to smaller developments. So, we are excited to be supporting Trydan as it pushes to power more of Wales via renewables and to help local communities benefit directly from energy projects.”

LDA Design will lead a team of consultants including Hayes McKenzie, Aqua Terra Consultants, Pager Power, Pell Frischmann, Sylvan Resources, Wallingford Hydrosolutions, Hardisty Jones, Heneb – The Welsh Trust for Archaeology, and Wind Power Aviation Consultants.

