WFW advises EEF on acquisition of Seewald wind farm

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised EEF Erneuerbare Energien Fabrik GmbH (EEF) on its acquisition of the Seewald wind farm from Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG (KMW).

The wind farm in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, is currently under construction and will comprise eight wind turbines with their own grid connection, generating around 100 000 MWh of green electricity annually, equivalent to supplying 28 000 households per year.

The Seewald wind farm will have its own substation which will not only supply generated electricity to the public grid but also strengthen the regional grid infrastructure. Project developer, ALTUS renewables GmbH (ALTUS), developed the project up to the delivery stage and is now supporting the construction process as an experienced partner alongside EEF. Commissioning of the wind farm is scheduled for 3Q26.

With offices in Berlin, Hamburg, and Mainz, EEF is a German independent energy supplier specialising in the expansion of wind and solar energy and storage solutions. With over 80 employees, the company drives forward local projects with the aim of incorporating them into its own portfolio in the long term. EEF plans to invest over €1 billion in this area in coming years.

KMW is a municipal producer of electricity, steam, and district heating and a subsidiary of the Mainz-Wiesbaden municipal utility association consisting of ESWE Versorgungs AG and Mainzer Stadtwerke AG.

ALTUS is a renewable energy project development company and a subsidiary of KMW. The company has implemented renewable energy projects with a total installed capacity of 700 MW (wind) and 500 MWp (photovoltaic) to date.

The WFW Germany Energy team that advised EEF was led by Hamburg Partners, Dr Wolfram Böge and Christian R. Schindler, supported by Senior Associate, Marian Henkes, and Associates, Michel Dohmen, Sophia Graul, Lea Alexandra Heick, Julian Kasper, Albert Merck, and Andreas Urdl. Hamburg Partner, Dr F. Maximilian Boemke, together with Associates, Dr Ruwen Fritsche, Dr Philipp Kleiner, Wiebke Westermann, and Leonard Wolckenhaar advised on regulatory matters. Hamburg Partner, Dr Sebastian Baum, supported by Associate, Josephina Knauf, and Transaction Lawyers, Tetiana Arkhipova and Stefanie Igl, provided real estate advice, whilst Hamburg Partner, Thomas Hollenhorst, and Associate, Stefan Riedmeyer, advised on financial matters.

Dr Wolfram Böge, commented: “We are delighted to have advised EEF on this important project for the Baden-Württemberg region. This wind farm demonstrates the close link between the energy transition and grid infrastructure. When it comes to projects of this nature, WFW offers comprehensive expertise in all relevant areas of law.”

