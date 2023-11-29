Moray West transition pieces arrive at Port of Nigg

Global Energy Group (GEG) has welcomed the first delivery of transition pieces (TPs) for the 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm to the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth. Ocean Winds, the 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables, is developing the Moray West project.

In total, 62 TPs will be delivered to Nigg on a rolling programme of delivery and installation, with GEG providing preassembly support services including craneage, logistics, mounting ancillary equipment, and inspection and repair support.

The first delivery to Nigg included two TPs for the offshore substations, allowing progress on the export electrical infrastructure to be made. As part of this critical infrastructure, GEG’s fabrication division completed the fabrication of two J-Tube cages, which will be integrated with the TPs and protect the cables coming from the wind turbines into the offshore substations, as well as the cables exporting the power to shore.

The delivery kickstarts the upcoming campaign to install all 62 TPs onto the monopile foundations, which are currently being marshalled and installed from the Port of Cromarty Firth. Following the installation of the monopile foundations and TP’s, the Siemens Gamesa 14.7 MW turbines will be positioned onto each of the turbine bases.

Charlie Morrison, Operations Director at GEG and Port of Nigg, said: “We are delighted to welcome the TPs for the Moray West project to our Port of Nigg facility. We are now in the process of offloading these impressive structures, supported by our onsite logistics and vessel support teams. We look forward to working closely with the Moray West team in the successful execution of the storage, marshalling, and loadout of the TPs before their onward journey to the field.

“I’m proud of the successful track record that GEG have built in the offshore renewables industry over recent years, having managed more than 2.6 GW of off-shore winds assets through the Port of Nigg. As a group we have grown our preassembly capabilities and expertise to service the comprehensive requirements of the offshore wind sector, cementing our position as the partner of choice for offshore wind operations in the UK.”

Moray West Project Director, Pete Geddes, added: “This is a significant milestone and a fantastic opportunity to draw attention to, not only the progress that the Moray West project is making, but also the benefits that the project is bringing to Scotland’s economy and supply chain through these significant contracts with GEG.

“At Oceans Winds, we’re proud to see the benefits that the Moray West project is bringing to Scotland. The jobs supported at Port of Nigg associated with the Moray West development is great for the local area and the Highlands as a whole and builds on our excellent track record of supply chain support in Scotland.”

