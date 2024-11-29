First Sif monopile manufactured in expanded production facilities

Sif Holding has announced that it has manufactured the first of 54 monopiles for Equinor’s Empire Wind 1 wind project on the new production line of the expanded production facilities at Maasvlakte 2 Rotterdam. The first monopile for Empire Wind was completed on 28 November 2024.

In February 2023 Sif took FID to invest €328 million in expansion of its production facilities at Maasvlakte 2 Rotterdam. Empire Offshore Wind committed €50 million in advanced factory payments to the financing of the project and became a launching client for the investment program. The expansion works were executed on time and on budget. In August 2024 Sif announced that the first of three production lines of the expanded facilities was taken in operation. Transition pieces for Empire Wind are being manufactured in Sif’s Roermond facilities.

The monopiles and transition pieces for Empire Wind 1 will be manufactured in 1Q25 and shipped to the USA for installation offshore New York.

Fred van Beers, CEO of Sif Holding, said: “It is with great pleasure that we could deliver the first of 54 monopiles for Empire Wind 1 to our client Equinor. Thanks to the efforts of everyone involved, we have achieved this important step in Sif’s history. We will now focus on getting the facilities up-to-speed to manufacture approximately 200 monopiles per year. It makes me proud to see that the quality of the first product is very good and that measurement is widely within tolerances. The new facilities enhance Sif’s position as market leader in offshore wind energy foundations and will contribute largely to the energy transition from fossil to clean energies.”

