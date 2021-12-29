AqualisBraemar LOC acquires Innosea

AqualisBraemar LOC Group has acquired the remaining 29% stake in Innosea – a leading engineering, design, and R&D consulting firm specialising in marine renewables – increasing its total shareholding to 100%.

“We are delighted to take full ownership of Innosea. The company is rapidly growing and has proven to be a vital part of our service offering to the renewables sector. We have an ambition that 50% of our group’s revenues should come from sustainability and energy transition services by 2025. Innosea will play a key part in this,” says David Wells, CEO of AqualisBraemar LOC.

Innosea was founded by Hakim Mouslim, Bruno Borgarino and three other researchers in 2012, as a technology spin-off from Ecole Centrale de Nantes. Today, the company has offices in Nantes and Marseille in France as well as in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Innosea is one of the few independent specialists in Integrated analysis of fixed and floating offshore wind turbines. Further, the company offers design and engineering consultancy to all marine renewable energies – wind, solar, wave, and tidal – with a large track-record of multi-national R&D, demonstration and commercial projects that are at the cutting edge of technology and device development. Innosea is also the leading engineering consultancy for floating solar PV with more than 90 projects worldwide.

“Becoming fully owned by AqualisBraemar LOC marks a continuity of the integration and co-operation with all of the group’s global office network and competence base. This allows us to provide wider and stronger support to our clients, which in turn translates to more rapid expansion of activities,” says Hakim Mouslim, managing director and co-founder of Innosea.

AqualisBraemar LOC group today employs more than 900 people in 39 countries worldwide. The group operates in the renewables sectors through the Innosea, OWC, AqualisBraemar LOC, Longitude and East Point Geo brands.

“We are already collaborating with some of our sister companies and have identified a matching culture with a robust approach to technical excellence and client delivery. It is great to be part of a group that is dedicated to driving a responsible energy transition, and we are keen to develop an additional set of services around climate change adaptation and resilience of offshore and maritime assets,” says Bruno Borgarino, CTO and Co-Founder of Innosea.

