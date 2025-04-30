Full Circle renews full-scope contract to service EWT turbines

Full Circle Wind Services, an independent multi-brand wind turbine service provider, has secured the renewal of its full-scope operations and maintenance contract for 41 turbines across the UK. Having previously benefitted from Full Circle’s services, the corporate wind farm owner was happy to prolong the contract until each turbine reaches 20 years old.

The contract covers operations and maintenance for a variety of EWT turbine models, including DW54 and DW52. Full Circle has more than 80 technicians across the UK who will manage the sites with the full support of the remote control room team who work around the clock to service the growing Full Circle portfolio.

In addition, the client has entrusted Full Circle with a new multi-brand service contract, adding three turbines totalling 2.55 MW to Full Circle’s UK portfolio. Full Circle won the bid for these new multi-brand contracts thanks to the firm’s proven work on the client’s existing EWT turbines.

“To be trusted to care for over 40 turbines for one client is a great testament to our ability as an independent service group. We look forward to ensuring the long-term performance and success of these wind turbines,” said Billy Stevenson, CEO, Full Circle.

