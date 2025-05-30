European Energy completes sale of Polish wind portfolio to Enea Group

European Energy has completed the sale of an 83.5 MW operational wind portfolio located in north-west Poland to Enea Nowa Energia, a subsidiary of the leading Polish energy utility, Enea S.A.

The transaction includes:

Enea Nowa Energia will own 100% of EE Pommern GmbH, the indirect owner of five operational wind farms – Grzmiaca, Bialogard I, Kolobrzeg, Drawsko II, and Siemysl – totalling 44.7 MW.

A 100% ownership stake in EE Liskowo sp. z o.o., which owns the 38.8 MW Liskowo wind farm.

All six wind farms, located in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, were commissioned between 2021 – 2023 and utilise wind turbines supplied by Siemens Gamesa, GE, and Nordex. The assets are fully operational and contribute to Poland’s growing renewable energy capacity.

“This divestment represents a significant milestone in our long-term strategy for Poland,” said Olga Sypula, Country Manager for Poland at European Energy. “Our commitment extends beyond development – we are contributing to a sustainable energy future while supporting local communities and infrastructure.”

“We will utilise the funds to advance and expand our Polish project development on all technological fronts,” added Jens-Peter Zink, Deputy CEO of European Energy. “Poland remains a core market with high growth potential, particularly in battery storage, hybrid systems, and green hydrogen.”

The sale will positively impact European Energy’s financial position and underlines its role as a key developer in the Polish renewable sector, where its development pipeline now exceeds 5 GW.

