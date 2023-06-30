Vestas wins 45 MW order in Greece

EDF Renewables has placed a 45 MW order for the Karamoutzi and Karfoula wind parks, to be located in Viotia, Greece. The contract includes the supply and installation of ten V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 4000 active output management (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“We are very proud to collaborate again with EDF Renewables. We pioneered wind energy in Greece together back in 1986. It is exciting to see how 37 years later we continue to contribute to the expansion of wind energy in the country with Vestas' latest technology,” said Vestas Greece General Manager, Marios Zangas.

“We are very happy to work once again with a technology leader like Vestas. This agreement will assist us in increasing our footprint in the Greek energy market, reaching our goals. It also confirms our commitment in Greece,” added Antonis Xenios, CEO of EDF Renewables Hellas.

Turbine delivery is planned for 3Q24, while commissioning is scheduled for 4Q24.

