Venterra manufacturing company, Osbit, launches new-build facility at Port of Blyth

Osbit Ltd, an offshore wind engineering company, has opened a significant new assembly and service facility at the Port of Blyth in the UK.

This development has created 33 skilled jobs for the region and represents a substantial investment in the North East's clean energy economy.

The new 3350 m2 facility, located at the Port’s Wimbourne Quay, boasts a build and test space four times larger than Osbit's previous site, provides access to multiple heavy lift quays, and can accommodate four times as many skilled workers in the adjoining office space. This significant expansion has already doubled the number of permanent positions at their assembly facility, enhancing Osbit's capabilities in delivering offshore equipment in line with industry demand.

The construction of this new facility was made possible by a grant from the Business Growth Fund, which is funded by the Northeast Combined Authority, Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council, and Sunderland City Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). This investment supports long-term economic growth and job creation in the region, enabling Osbit to scale its operations and fulfil a record-breaking order book, ultimately leading to more employment opportunities for the local community.

Osbit is part of Venterra Group, a UK-based, global provider of offshore wind services dedicated to the mission of ‘helping wind power grow’. The new facility will enhance collaboration across Venterra's portfolio of offshore wind companies, with meeting rooms and dedicated client hosting facilities reinforcing Osbit and Venterra's role in supporting the UK supply chain and enabling the clean energy transition.

The Port of Blyth has been instrumental in the development of Osbit's expanded facility. The project included the conversion of one of the Port's warehouses at their Bates Clean Energy Terminal into a state-of-the-art engineering workshop for Osbit. This transformation included the addition of new offices and overhead cranes, allowing for enhanced operational capabilities. This investment highlights the Port's commitment to supporting Osbit and its growth, ensuring a modernised space that fosters innovation.

Now fully operational, the facility has already contributed to the delivery of first-of-its-kind wind farm installation tools, a floating offshore wind cable testing rig, and multiple offshore access gangways.

Steve Binney, the Osbit Director responsible for the site's development, commented: “Opening this new facility is a huge milestone for Osbit. We are now able to deliver multiple projects simultaneously, under one roof, and situate ourselves in prime position to meet the increasing demands of the industry. The adjoining facility also provides a satellite office for our rapidly-expanding team, enabling us to grow with the sector.”

Alasdair Kerr, Commercial Director at Port of Blyth, added: “We're delighted to support Osbit's continued growth through significant investment in a larger, purpose-built facility at our Bates Clean Energy Terminal. Relocating the company to this enhanced site not only enables greater operational capacity, but also strengthens the long-standing partnership between Osbit and the Port. This collaboration is a great example of how we’re working with key tenants to drive innovation and growth in the offshore energy sector.”

Dave Jones, Business Funding Adviser at UMi, concluded: “The Business Growth Fund exists to drive business growth and create quality jobs across the region, and this new facility is a great example of that mission in action. Through the fund, we’ve been able to help Osbit secure the capital needed to scale up its operations and protect high-value roles in the clean energy sector. It’s an investment that not only secures Osbit's long-term ambition but also reinforces the region’s standing as a leader in offshore wind and clean energy innovation.”

