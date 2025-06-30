West of Orkney wind farm secures offshore consent

The West of Orkney wind farm has been granted offshore consent by the Scottish government – a major milestone for the multi-billion pound, 2 GW offshore wind scheme.

The decision by Scottish Ministers, following a recommendation by the government’s Marine Directorate Licensing Operations Team (MD-LOT), makes the West of Orkney wind farm the first ScotWind project to secure both onshore planning permission and offshore consent.

The wind farm, which is being developed by a partnership of Corio Generation, TotalEnergies, and Renewables Infrastructure Development Group, is to be located around 30 km west of the Orkney Mainland and 25 km north of the Sutherland coast with up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations.

Project Director, Stuart McAuley, said: “The West of Orkney wind farm has the potential to deliver enough renewable electricity to power around 2 million homes. Its construction would spark significant investment in Scotland’s supply chain, port and harbour infrastructure, and the skilled jobs that would follow.

“We’d like to thank the Scottish government, their officials and all of the stake-holders and suppliers who have worked with us so proactively to make this happen. This underlines a clear commitment by industry and government to work together on growing an offshore wind industry in Scotland.

“Like many projects in Scotland and the UK, we and our investors are focused on working with government to achieve the certainty required on key regulatory are-as such as transmission charging, electricity market reform, and the rules for future CfD auction rounds. Gaining clarity on these points will be crucial for investors to fully understand the economic case for progressing into construction and operation.

“The UK government has set out ambitious decarbonisation goals for 2030 and beyond, and our pioneering wind farm, backed by major international investors, can deliver jobs, inward investment and make a significant contribution to the energy transition in Scotland.”

The Highland Council approved in principle the project’s application for onshore planning permission – covering the underground cables and electrical infra-structure required to connect the wind farm to the national transmission network in Caithness – in June 2024. In March 2025, the council indicated it would raise no objection to the offshore planning application submitted to Scottish Ministers.

The developer has already instigated and supported various initiatives in the north of Scotland, including a £1 million research and development programme being led by EMEC in Orkney, a £900 000 education initiative led by UHI, and a £125 000 Fit 4 Renewables scheme led by ORE Catapult.

The offshore consent submission included applications for consent under the Electricity Act 1989 and marine licence applications under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010. Accompanying these is an extensive suite of assessments based on survey data collected over 2.5 years.

