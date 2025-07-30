Norton Rose Fulbright advises DNB Bank on sustainability-linked facility for Cadeler

Global law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright, has advised DNB Bank, KfW, and SpareBank on a green term loan facility for the refinancing of Wind Keeper (formerly Bo Qiang 3060), Cadeler’s latest offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

DNB Bank was mandated lead arranger, co-ordinator, and agent for the sustainability-linked facility, which features ancillary facilities to assist Cadeler with the vessel’s operational activities.

Wind Keeper is a 2024-built jack-up WTIV constructed by Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry and was delivered to Cadeler in 3Q25. It has been fitted with advanced European equipment, making it uniquely suited for the global offshore operations and maintenance market. Norton Rose Fulbright advised DNB Bank on bridge facilities for its acquisition earlier in 2025.

The cross-border Norton Rose Fulbright team advising on the matter was led by EMEA Co-Head of Asset Finance, Yianni Cheilas, with support from Special Counsel, Nicholas Papadopoulos, and Senior Associate, Alexi Remoundos.

Norton Rose Fulbright also recently advised DNB Bank on a €675 million financing for Cadeler, as well as on two syndicated green financing and partially ECA-backed facilities, totalling €1.075 billion, for Cadeler in 2023. Furthermore, it advised Société Générale, along with a syndicate of banks, in relation to two green loan facilities for Cadeler in 2024.

