Floating wind turbines could cut the cost of renewable energy

Ocean engineers at The University of Queensland (UQ) have overhauled the design of floating wind turbines in a bid to secure easier access to cheaper energy from strong offshore winds.

Associate Professor, Wenhua Zhao, has tested a scale model design that could support a 3.6 MW turbine consisting of an 87 m tower and blades spanning a 120 m diameter floating in 200 m of water.

Dr Zhao said governments and marine-based industries worldwide had shown interest in floating turbines because they can be assembled and deployed in harsh ocean regions with consistent, forceful winds, while overcoming the limit of water depth to unlock vast renewable energy potential.

But despite investment in the technology, Dr Zhao said the uptake had been limited by the cost of engineering complex substructures and anchoring mechanisms.

“The issue is not about whether floating turbines work, or whether they offer benefits for shipbuilders, resources companies, or aquaculture,” Dr Zhao said.

“The issue is the price. Floating turbines are currently about twice as expensive as turbines fixed in shallow waters, and almost four times the cost of land-based turbines.”

To address this hurdle Dr Zhao and his colleagues at UQ’s School of Civil En-gineering used simple geometry – based on the first principle of offshore hydrodynamics – to inform the creation of a scale model that can be built and installed at a 40% discount to similarly sized floating wind turbine structures.

Crucially, Dr Zhao’s design also provides superior longevity with less maintenance requirements.

“This design uses conventional marine construction materials in a cost-conscious configuration allowed us to significantly reduce costs,” Dr Zhao said.

“We also used internal stabilisation features to lower its centre of gravity to make it more stable.

“These features mean it is possible to keep the wind tower vertical even under strong wind conditions, increasing the efficiency of power generation.”

Using deep ocean and extreme weather simulations Dr Zhao confirmed his prototype can be scaled to support a full-sized tower similar to those on land.

Modelling also showed the design could survive a 1-in-100-year storm and be moored in water up to 200 m deep, where fixed offshore turbines had previously been limited to a depth of 50 – 60 m.

Further testing undertaken in one of the world’s most advanced wave basin facilities at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China provided further validation and increased confidence in the proposed design.

Dr Zhao said the technology is expected to be ready for commercial adaption or implementations in the next two years.

Dr Zhao said he is working with industry partners to explore how the turbine can be down scaled to niche applications to offer offshore industries cheaper, flexible energy solutions.

“We see tremendous potential for this technology to be adopted across Australian offshore industries,” Dr Zhao said.

“It could provide clean, reliable power for offshore operations, the decommissioning of ageing offshore platforms, emerging offshore aquaculture, and future deep-sea data centres.”

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