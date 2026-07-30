Natural Power secures services contract with ScottishPower Renewables

Natural Power has securing a renewable energy services contract with ScottishPower Renewables to support five onshore wind farms across southern Scotland.

Under the new five-year contract, Natural Power will provide operations and maintenance services at Ewe Hill 1, Ewe Hill 2, Hagshaw Hill 2, and Wether Hill, while the existing contract at Black Law Windfarm has also been extended.

The award forms part of ScottishPower Renewables’ latest operations and maintenance framework, representing a record investment of £102.9 million in the UK’s onshore wind supply chain and reinforcing the important role that local businesses play in supporting the country’s clean energy infrastructure.

Matthew Kelly, our Director of Operations and Asset Management, said: “We’re delighted to have strengthened our long-standing relationship with ScottishPower Renewables through this latest contract award. It reflects the confidence in our people, our operational expertise and our ability to safely deliver high-quality services across its onshore wind portfolio.

“As a business headquartered in south-west Scotland, we’re particularly proud that this investment supports skilled jobs within local communities while helping maintain the reliable operation of renewable energy assets that are making an important contribution to Scotland’s clean energy ambitions.

“We’ve invested in expanding our teams in both Dumfries and Lanark to support the contract, creating new opportunities for skilled engineers and strengthening our operational capability for the future. We look forward to continuing to work closely with ScottishPower Renewables and continuing to support the production of reliable, clean energy.”

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