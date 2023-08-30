RWE secures BOEM’s first-ever offshore wind lease in Gulf of Mexico

RWE, a leading offshore wind company globally, has been successful in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s (DOI) first-ever Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease auction, securing Lease Area OCS-G 37334 with a winning bid of US$5.6 million. The DOI’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) led the auction, which consisted of three lease areas with the potential to host a total installed capacity of over 3.7 GW in offshore wind.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, said: “With today’s success in the Gulf of Mexico, RWE continues to build its position in the US offshore wind industry. In 2022, we entered the US offshore market and quickly expanded from coast-to-coast. Entering a new region in the Gulf is an exciting milestone to further deploy over 20 years of expertise across the value chain and deliver a new energy resource into the region. We look forward to shaping this new market together with our stakeholders to activate the full potential of offshore wind for the region.”

RWE’s awarded site is 44 miles off the coast of Louisiana and has water depths of 10 – 25 m. The lease area has the potential to host up to 2 GW of new capacity, enough to power over 350 000 US homes with clean energy. The project is expected to be in operation by the mid-2030s, contingent upon permitting timelines.

Under Governor John Bel Edwards’ Climate Action Plan, Louisiana has set a goal to achieve 5 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035. RWE has made early investments into jumpstarting the offshore wind industry in the region, including a collaboration with Greater New Orleans, Inc. to accelerate the engagement of Louisiana’s supply chain to identify companies with transferable capabilities for offshore wind.

According to a report by the Business Network for Offshore Wind, the Gulf Coast has already received 24% of offshore wind contracts in the US. Additionally, RWE has a signed memorandum of understanding with Entergy, which owns and operates one of the cleanest large scale US power generation fleets, to evaluate the delivery of clean energy from offshore wind to customers in Louisiana and Texas.

The next step for RWE is to ramp-up outreach with the local community, Tribal Nations, the commercial and recreational fishing industry, and other ocean users; engage with the domestic supply chain to localise content, create new local jobs and private investments.

