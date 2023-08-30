Skyborn Renewables secures financing for Yunlin offshore wind project

Skyborn Renewables and its partners, Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company Ltd (EGCO), and Sojitz Corporation, have secured an extended financing agreement to complete the construction of the 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

“This is a major milestone for the Yunlin project and the offshore wind industry in Taiwan. It demonstrates our commitment to Taiwan’s clean energy transition and underlines our project management capability,” said Thomas Karst, CEO of Skyborn.

“Thanks to the good co-operation of all stakeholders and the tenacity and dedication of the project team, the 2023 installation campaign is well on track and preparations for the 2024 installation campaign are almost completed.”

The Yunlin offshore wind farm project is a key priority for Skyborn and its partners. Electricity from the project is provided to Taipower under two 20-year power purchase agreements. Once completed, the 640 MW project will be one of the largest offshore wind farms in Taiwan, producing enough clean energy to serve the energy needs of more than 600 000 Taiwanese households.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm project is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8 – 17 km off the west coast of Taiwan, in water depths ranging from 7 – 35 m. The 82 km2 project area consists of 80 wind turbine generators whose generated electricity is fed into the Taiwanese power grid via two onshore substations near the townships of Taixi and Sihu in Yunlin County.

